More Sri Lanka expatriates return to island

Another host of Sri Lankans who had been stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic has been repatriated to the country.

A total of 526 passengers have arrived in the country as of this morning (December 27), stated the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, 01 passenger from the Maldives, 130 from Qatar, 68 from Australia, 74 from Japan, 53 from the United Arab Emirates, and 200 passengers from Jordan have arrived in this manner.

Meanwhile, another 75 passengers are expected to arrive in the country within the day. They are from Dubai, Italy, Turkey, and Singapore, NOCPCO said.

All returnees have been referred to Quarantine Centers managed by tri-services upon their arrival after formalities at the airport.