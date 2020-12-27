President inspects damages caused by Fall Armyworm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Pahalagama in Elapattu, Anuradhapura last afternoon (26) to inspect the damage caused to maize plantations by the Fall Armyworm.

Farmers have been severely affected by the Fall Armyworm invasion during the period of two years and the insects have damaged crops in many districts this year as well.

During the visit, the farmers have informed the President that the expected yield has dropped by a high percentage due to the invasion of the insect.

In addition, the farmers have also told the President about the threat posed by wild elephants to their plantations.

According to the President’s Media Division, the farmers expressed praise to the President for visiting the farms and looking into the difficulties they are facing.