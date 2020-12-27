Bodies of COVID-19 victims are only cremated  Health Ministry

December 27, 2020   01:17 pm

The Ministry of Health urges people to refrain from propagating false news regarding coronavirus related deaths.

The Ministry points out that some politicians and websites are spreading false information about the manner in which the bodies of COVID-19 victims are cremated.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health stated that the bodies of all those who die of COVID-19 infection will only be cremated as per expert reports received by the Ministry.

