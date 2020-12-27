COVID-19 infected runaway recaptured

December 27, 2020   01:28 pm

The COVID-19 infected youth who was reported to have run away while under quarantine has been found in a house in the Makola-North area.

He had been hiding in a house in the Makola North area with another woman. Her parents too have been living on the second floor of the same house.

Health sectors are currently carrying out the necessary tasks at the house and all its residents will be subjected to quarantine, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A 22-year-old youth from Makola-North, Sapugaskanda had run away from his home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Police had released details and a photograph of the runaway seeking public assistance to recapture him.

Subsequently, the Sapugaskanda Police Officer-in-Charge (OIC) had received information on his whereabouts leading to the apprehension of the youth at the said house.

