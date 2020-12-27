Sri Lanka reports 650 more COVID-19 recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 650 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 32,701.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Punani Treatment Center (117), Punani Treatment Center (62), Darga Town Treatment Center (50), Embilipitiya Treatment Center (41), Dambadeniya Treatment Center (38), and Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (37).

A total of 40,380 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,492 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 187 fatalities from the virus.