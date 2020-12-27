Updated announcement on isolation orders in Colombo

-

The isolation orders on certain areas in the Colombo District will be lifted tomorrow (December 28) while several new areas will go under isolation.

As per the Head of National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the isolation orders on the following areas will be lifted from 5.00 am tomorrow morning.

- Dam Street, Keselwatta, and Maradana Police Divisions

- Slave Island Police Division: Wekanda, and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

- Mayura Place of Wellawatte Police Division

- Borella Police Division: Halgahawatta and Kalipulliwatta Grama Niladhari Divisions

- ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Scheme of Wellampitiya Police Division

Meanwhile, the following areas are newly declared isolated areas and the isolation orders will come into effect from 5.00 am tomorrow.

- Keselwatta Police Division: Aluthkade West and Aluthkade North Grama Niladhari Divisions

Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.