462 new coronavirus cases identified in Sri Lanka

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 40,842 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 462 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 408 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 54 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 37,154 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 32,701 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.