Cinemas to reopen under strict safety guidelines

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has advised to reopen cinemas in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Film Industry has been vulnerable due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both production and consumption of its output has stopped completely, the Prime Minister’s Office points out.

Following careful deliberation with artists, including film Producers, Directors, and members of the Film Association, Minister of Buddhasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prime Minister Rajapaksa has permitted the reopening of cinemas under strict, new health protocols.

The decision has been taken as a measure to revive the entertainment industry.

However, cinemas in isolated areas will remain closed.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa stressed the importance of enforcing strict sanitization rules within the cinema premises and requested the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and safely return to the new normalcy.