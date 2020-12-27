Over 41,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka so far

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka went past 41,000 as 206 more persons were tested positive today (27).

The Government Information Department stated that the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

In addition, 408 linked to the Peliyagoda Cluster and 54 from the Prison Cluster were confirmed as active coronavirus cases earlier this evening. Thereby, 668 infections in total have been identified so far within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 41,048.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 32,701 earlier today, with 650 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,160 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 187 deaths related to Covid-19 virus.