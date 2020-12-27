-

Sri Lanka has recorded four new Covid-19 related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed a short while ago.

Following the new development, the country’s death toll from the virus has escalated to 191, the Government Information Department said.

One of the victims was identified as a 66-year-old man from Pitakotte area. He was moved to the Homagama Base Hospital from Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He died on December 26 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 75-year-old woman, who was residing in Ragama, died on December 26 at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, after being transferred from the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama. The cause of death was associated with Covid-19 pneumonia and infection in the brain.

Another woman, who was of the age 78, has also died of Covid-19 pneumonia. She was transferred from the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where she passed away on December 25. This victim was identified as a resident of Kadawatha area.

In the meantime, a 52-year-old woman from Vavuniya also fell victim to the virus on December 26. She had been moved to the Teaching Hospital in Anuradhapura from Vavuniya District Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as a heart attack triggered by Covid-19 pneumonia.