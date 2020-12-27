Report on two locations with deep water table submitted to PM

-

Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara says a report on two locations having deep water table was submitted to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The minister has attended a discussion which was held by the prime minister with the Muslim parliamentarians and was assigned to locate areas with a deep water table.

“So, I asked out geologist to look for areas with a deep water table. He highlighted via a report two locations which do not have groundwater, even at a depth of 30 feet.”

Accordingly, the area of Marichchikattu in Mannar and Eragama in Eastern Province have been identified as locations with deep water table.

The relevant report can be taken into consideration by the medical officers in making the decision on whether burials would be permitted in disposal of Covid-19 victims, Minister Nanayakkara said further.



In the meantime, experts have pointed out that cremation of Covid-19 victims continues to be the best form of disposing of the remains.

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) of University of Ruhuna Dr U.C.P. Perera stressed that the correct course of action is to remove the virus from the corpse and to prevent further infection as this is a virus situation.

“The best way to do is via cremation,” he said adding that actions which go beyond this can be considered in certain occasions, however, there is no certification from any country regarding that.

The PCR tests that were conducted on the bodies placed in refrigerators also proved that they had the virus, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ecological Agriculture Prof Priyantha Yapa of University of Ruhuna said, “The issue is, how long the virus will exist once it is mixed with the soil.”

The world is yet to find an answer to this problem, he added.

“We are one hundred per cent sure that the virus can be destroyed via cremation.”