Showers of about 100 mm expected

Showery weather condition is expected to continue further in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts. Heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, particularly after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the deep sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be North-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesantuurai.

The sea area extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Puttalam and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.