UNP expresses their stance on COVID-19 final rites

The government should expedite the taking the decision on the final rites of COVID-19 victims, says the United National Party (UNP).

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, issuing a statement on the party’s stance on matter, said that the decision should be taken after reaching a consensus with all communities.

It stated that the government should prioritize the advice of the religious leaders while coordinating all relevant sectors.

The relevant proposal has been submitted to the Working Committee meeting on December 23 by its chairperson and Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and it has been agreed with unanimously, the statement read.

It further said that the decision whether to cremate or bury their dead is a right of each community.

The UNP is of the view that the government should consult with Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic, and Muslim religious leaders before taking a decision in a special case.