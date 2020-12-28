Expert report on final rites of COVID-19 victims to be released soon

December 28, 2020   02:45 pm

The Epidemiology Unit says that the report of the expert committee appointed to re-examine the final rites of COVID-19 victims will be submitted to the Health Secretary in the near future.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the relevant committee will submit its report after considering the scientific facts as to whether there is a possibility to bury the bodies of COVID-19 victims in addition to cremation.

However, under the current quarantine law, all bodies of COVID-19 victims will be cremated, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Incumbent of the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Dr. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thero says that such decisions should be taken considering scientific facts.

A group of Buddhist monks have launched a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat stating that COVID-19 infected bodies should not be buried.

Joining the protest, Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero said, “It is wrong to protest against the cremation of COVID-19 victims when even the Supreme Court has rejected the petitions. Do not do that.”

