54 have tested Covid-19 positive while exiting Western Province

December 28, 2020   02:51 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that 05 persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the random Rapid Antigen tests carried out within yesterday (27) on individuals leaving the Western Province. 

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that thus far a total of 54 persons infected with the virus have been identified during these random Rapid Antigen tests and that 280 of their close contacts have also been directed to quarantine.

He said that random Rapid Antigen tests, which were commenced on December 18 at several locations to test people leaving the province, will continue to be carried out.

The spokesman said that so far around 8,600 persons have been subjected to the tests and that some 1,100 were tested within yesterday alone.  

