Advisory issued for heavy rain in several provinces

Advisory issued for heavy rain in several provinces

December 28, 2020   04:14 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the low level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showers will occur at times over Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and North-western provinces and in Badulla district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night, it said issuing an advisory.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories