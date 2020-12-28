Advisory issued for heavy rain in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the low level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showers will occur at times over Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and North-western provinces and in Badulla district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night, it said issuing an advisory.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.