520 more recover from coronavirus infection

The Ministry of Health says that 520 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Kopai treatment center (151), District Hospital Bandarawela (82), and Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (40).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 33,221.

Meanwhile, 668 persons have tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 41,054 while 7,642 of them are under medical care presently.