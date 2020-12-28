Public servants requested to wear local apparel once a week

December 28, 2020   05:27 pm

State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara requests public sector employees to report to work wearing locally produced garments once a week in the year 2021.

The request was made in the interest of protecting local garment manufacturers, creating new jobs in the garment sector, and halting the annual outflow of foreign exchange for garments, the State Minister said.

Accordingly, Minister of State Dayasiri Jayasekara requested the support of nearly three million public servants for this purpose.

