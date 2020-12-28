New chairpersons appointed to Lanka Sathosa and CWE

-

Rear Admiral (Retd) Ananda Peiris has been appointed as the new Chairman of Sri Lanka’s largest state-owned retail network “Lanka Sathosa”.

Meanwhile Venura Gunawardena has been appointed as the Chairman of the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE), the Ministry of Trade said.

Former Director General of the Civil Security Department, Ananda Peiris has been appointed the position following the recent resignation of former Lanka Sathosa and CWE chairman Nushad Perera.

Nushad Perera has meanwhile been appointed as Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

Nushad Perera on Saturday (26) announced that he stepped down as the chairman of Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE), citing a busy schedule, and refuted reports that he was removed.

Certain media reports had claimed he was ousted from Sathosa chairmanship for allegedly causing losses to the government to the tune of several billions of rupees, due to his alleged involvement in a sugar racket.

Marketing professional Nushad Perera was appointed as chairman of Lanka Sathosa, which operates the supermarkets, and CWE/Sathosa, which operates the lorries and warehouses, in January 02, 2020.