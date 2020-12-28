Nushad Perera appointed Chairman of SLSI

-

Former chairman of Lanka Sathosa and CWE Nushad Perera has been appointed as Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

The marketing professional was appointed as chairman of Lanka Sathosa, which operates the supermarkets, and CWE/Sathosa, which operates the lorries and warehouses, in January 02, 2020.

Nushad Perera on Saturday (26) announced that he stepped down as the chairman of Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE), citing a busy schedule, and refuted reports that he was removed.

Certain media reports had claimed he was ousted from Sathosa chairmanship for allegedly causing losses to the government to the tune of several billions of rupees, due to his alleged involvement in a sugar racket.

Rear Admiral (Retd) Ananda Peiris was today appointed as the new Chairman of Sri Lanka’s largest state-owned retail network “Lanka Sathosa” while Venura Gunawardena was appointed as Chairman of the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE).