The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 41,420 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 366 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 33,221 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 8,008 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 191 deaths from the virus so far.