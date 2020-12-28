President orders ban on use of corn to produce alcohol

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to completely ban the use of corn (maize) to manufacture ethanol and alcohol in the country.

He instructed the Commissioner General of Excise to issue a Gazette notification imposing the ban, the President’s Media Division said.

The President also instructed the subject state minister and relevant officials to intervene to stop irregularities in the purchase of crops from farmers including turmeric and maize.

He emphasized that local farmers have successfully expanded the cultivation of turmeric and maize and that next season harvest is nearing. Farmers should get a fair price, the President stressed.

He said that the government should fully intervene to stop irregularities in the stockpiling of traders.

The President has ordered to destroy the turmeric stocks illegally imported for errant traders. The Director General of Customs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) have been instructed to strictly enforce the law against businessmen engaged in irregularities, the PMD reported.

The President also emphasized the need to ensure a expand the market for wholesalers gathering grain stocks such as turmeric, maize, black-eyed pea, Orid (Undu), mung bean, sesame and Finger Millet (kurahan), instead of giving loans.

President Rajapaksa also instructed officials to be alert to prevent crops from being harmed by pest such as the Fall Armyworm, commonly known in the country as the ‘Sena caterpillar’.