Army Chief Shavendra Silva promoted to General

-

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has been promoted to the rank of General, stated Sri Lanka Army.

Silva has been serving as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army since August 2019. He is also the Chief of Defence Staff, as appointed in early 2020.

His prior appointments include Chief of Staff of the Army, Adjutant General, and Director of Operations of the Army.

Currently, he is also serving as the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Silva’s promotion to the rank General has been granted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Army said.