Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne elevated to rank of General

Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne elevated to rank of General

December 28, 2020   08:17 pm

-

Defense Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne has been promoted to the rank of General.

The promotion was granted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

Along with Defense Secretary Gunaratne, Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra, too, was promoted to the rank of General today (December 28).

Gunaratne was the former Commander Security Forces Headquarters in Wanni, as well as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 53 Division.

He has formerly served as a Deputy Ambassador to Brazil as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories