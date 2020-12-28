Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne elevated to rank of General

-

Defense Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne has been promoted to the rank of General.

The promotion was granted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

Along with Defense Secretary Gunaratne, Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra, too, was promoted to the rank of General today (December 28).

Gunaratne was the former Commander Security Forces Headquarters in Wanni, as well as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 53 Division.

He has formerly served as a Deputy Ambassador to Brazil as well.