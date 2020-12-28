More COVID-19 cases bring total count to 41,603

December 28, 2020   10:47 pm

The Government Information Department reports that another 164 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the country.

Reportedly, all new cases are close contacts of Covid-19 infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly, a total of 530 new cases of the virus have been reported thus far today (28).

The tally of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has thereby increased to 37,890.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far is 41,603 while total recoveries stand at 33,221.

Presently 8,188 infected patients are under treatment.

