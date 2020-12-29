Three more deaths from COVID-19; death toll at 194

-

Three more deaths have brought Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll to 194, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

Two males and a female have succumbed to the virus in this manner, according to a report by the Government Information Department.

A 90-year-old man from Dharga Town has died upon admittance to the Kalutara District Hospital on December 24. The cause of death has been determined as COVID-19 related blood poisoning and a cardiac arrest caused by high blood pressure.

An 83-year-old man residing in Theldeniya had been transferred to the Theldeniya Base Hospital from the Kandy Hospital, where he had died from COVID-19 pneumonia and severe kidney disease. His death has occurred today (December 28).

A 57-year-old female resident of Kalutara South has passed away on December 22 from blood poisoning caused by the COVID-19 infection. She had died upon admittance to the Kalutara District Hospital.