Member of organized crime gang in South arrested

An individual has been arrested in Ahungalla, Balapitiya over the possession of a firearm, stated the police.

The suspect has been arrested during a raid carried out by the Task Force (STF) officers at the Jayawardenapura camp.

Police have recovered a Spanish-made firearm and an empty shell in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is a 34-year-old resident of the Gorakagoda area in Balapitiya.

He has been identified to be a supporter of an organized crime gang in the South.

The arrestee is due to be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (29).