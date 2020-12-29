Member of organized crime gang in South arrested

Member of organized crime gang in South arrested

December 29, 2020   08:23 am

-

An individual has been arrested in Ahungalla, Balapitiya over the possession of a firearm, stated the police.

The suspect has been arrested during a raid carried out by the Task Force (STF) officers at the Jayawardenapura camp.

Police have recovered a Spanish-made firearm and an empty shell in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is a 34-year-old resident of the Gorakagoda area in Balapitiya.

He has been identified to be a supporter of an organized crime gang in the South.

The arrestee is due to be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories