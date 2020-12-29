61 exiting Western Province test COVID-19 positive

61 exiting Western Province test COVID-19 positive

December 29, 2020   09:59 am

-

A total of 61 people exiting the Western Province have tested positive for COVID-19 infection following random rapid antigen tests.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the infected persons were identified from nearly 10,000 rapid antigen tests conducted from December 18 until 6.00 am this morning (December 29).

A total of 1,359 rapid antigen tests had been carried out yesterday (28) and 07 of them have been identified to have contracted the virus, he said.

According to him, 315 close contacts of 61 identified patients have been subjected to quarantine and all infected persons have been admitted to treatment centers.

Rapid antigen testing will be carried out at 11 locations for persons leaving Colombo until January 5, 2021.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories