Over 600 pregnant women test COVID-19 positive

Over 600 pregnant women test COVID-19 positive

December 29, 2020   11:02 am

-

Currently, over 600 pregnant mothers have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Mayurammana Devolage.

He mentioned this during a press conference held yesterday (28).

He said, “Pregnant women should be especially careful with this virus. It is currently reported that more than 600 mothers have been infected with the virus.

Some may get scared to go to the clinic because of COVID-19 these days. However, they must go to the clinic.

Almost every hospital works to make sure that there is no contact between COVID-19 infected patients and healthy persons”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories