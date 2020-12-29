Over 600 pregnant women test COVID-19 positive

-

Currently, over 600 pregnant mothers have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Mayurammana Devolage.

He mentioned this during a press conference held yesterday (28).

He said, “Pregnant women should be especially careful with this virus. It is currently reported that more than 600 mothers have been infected with the virus.

Some may get scared to go to the clinic because of COVID-19 these days. However, they must go to the clinic.

Almost every hospital works to make sure that there is no contact between COVID-19 infected patients and healthy persons”