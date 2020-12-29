Beruwala OIC and family contracts COVID-19
Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Beruwala Police has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.
It is revealed that his wife and the two children have also contracted the virus.
Upon the officer testing positive for the virus following a rapid antigen test, his family too has been tested for COVID-19 infection.
Accordingly, all four members of the family have been hospitalized for treatment, health sectors said.