Beruwala OIC and family contracts COVID-19

Beruwala OIC and family contracts COVID-19

December 29, 2020   01:36 pm

-

Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Beruwala Police has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.

It is revealed that his wife and the two children have also contracted the virus.

Upon the officer testing positive for the virus following a rapid antigen test, his family too has been tested for COVID-19 infection.

Accordingly, all four members of the family have been hospitalized for treatment, health sectors said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories