Covid-19: 704 more recoveries take total to 33,925

The Ministry of Health says that 704 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Gallela treatment center (127), Kahawatte Treatment Center (79), Ichchilampattu Hospital (47), and Hambantota District General Hospital (40).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 33,925.

Meanwhile, 530 persons have tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 41,603 while 7,484 of them are under medical care presently.