More tourists arrive from Ukraine

Another flight carrying more Ukrainian tourists has arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) this afternoon (December 29).

The flight arrived from Kyiv, Ukraine, with 204 tourists and 9 crew members.

Meanwhile, 180 more Ukrainian tourists arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (28), and all of them underwent PCR testing upon arrival.

They were directed to selected hotels in Koggala and Bentota. They will be subjected to a PCR test once again following several days, the Ministry of Tourism stated.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to increase the number of daily PCR screenings to attract more migrant workers and tourists in the future.

Thereby, the number of daily PCR test count is to be increased by 3,000 tests, the Ministry said.