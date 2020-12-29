No permission granted to bury COVID-19 victims - DG of Health Services

-

No permission has been granted for the burial of the bodies of COVID-19 victims, says Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Stating that misinformation is spread on social with this regard, Dr. Gunawardena said that there is no change in the decision to cremated COVID-19 victims.

He said, “We have not granted permission to bury [COVID-19 victims] anywhere. If it is a COVID-19 positive death, the body must be cremated. The Ministry of Health still stands by this firm decision.

We came to this decision by appointing a special committee in this regard last March. In addition, we have appointed a committee of virologists to look into the matter. We are waiting for the report. Then we will discuss this again. If there is a change in this decision, we will inform the public.

Until then our decision is to cremate all COVID-19 infected deaths. It [bodies] should be cremated as soon as possible. As the Ministry of Health, there is no change in that decision.”