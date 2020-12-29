Sri Lanka pushes past 42,000 coronavirus cases

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 42,056 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 453 more fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 418 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 35 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 38,343 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 33,925 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,937 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.