Another death brings Sri Lankas COVID-19 fatality count to 195
December 29, 2020 09:17 pm
Another death from the coronavirus infection has been reported in the country, the Government Information Department stated.
A 45-year-old male residing in Wellampitiya has passed away yesterday (December 28) while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.
The cause of his death has been determined as COVID-19 related pneumonia and a complicated kidney infection.
This brings Sri Lanka’s coronavirus death toll to 195.