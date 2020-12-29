Another death brings Sri Lankas COVID-19 fatality count to 195

Another death brings Sri Lankas COVID-19 fatality count to 195

December 29, 2020   09:17 pm

-

Another death from the coronavirus infection has been reported in the country, the Government Information Department stated.

A 45-year-old male residing in Wellampitiya has passed away yesterday (December 28) while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The cause of his death has been determined as COVID-19 related pneumonia and a complicated kidney infection.

This brings Sri Lanka’s coronavirus death toll to 195.

