Nearly 400 shops closed over COVID-19 infected sales rep

Health authorities have taken steps to temporarily close down nearly 400 shops in Gampola, Weligalla, Gelioya, Kossinna, and Peradeniya.

This is due to a COVID-19 infected sales representative of a private company visiting the shops in the relevant areas.

Among the shops that have been shut down, 120 are from the Gampola area.

Mayor of Gampola Urban Council, Samantha Aruna Kumara stated that all associates of the shops will be subjected to PCR testing tomorrow (December 30) and added that all relevant persons are requested to undergo the testing.

Meanwhile, 33 COVID-19 patients have been identified within the Gampola city limits alone.

In addition, 77 cases have been reported in the Udapalatha division and nearly 130 in the Gampola electorate, said Mayor Aruna Kumara.

He added, “We request the people of Gampola to restrict travel as much as possible as the city of Gampola is in a risky situation today. Do not come to the city except for the essentials.”