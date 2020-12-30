Showers expected in several provinces

-

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm and fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The Met. Department further said that showers can be expected at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and can be increased up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Winds will be North-easterly to easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the other sea area around the island.

The sea area extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.