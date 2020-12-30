Thirteen more people crossing Western Province borders test Covid-19 positive

-

Thirteen more persons who were leaving the Western Province borders have tested positive for Covid-19 in rapid antigen tests yesterday (29), the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

Random rapid antigen tests are carried out at 11 locations, on people leaving the Western Province.

The purpose of random testing is to expedite the detection of novel coronavirus cases and prevent sub-clusters from emerging.

A total of 10,986 rapid antigen tests have been conducted since December 18 and 74 were confirmed to be positive for the virus, the police spokesperson noted.

The virus-infected persons have been directed to treatment centres, he said adding that 377 close contacts of these patients were traced.

Rapid antigen testing will be carried out on persons crossing the Western Province borders until January 5, 2021.

In the meantime, 9 coronavirus infections were detected in random rapid antigen tests conducted in Colombo Fort and Galle Face yesterday (29).