Committee report on methods for disposal of Covid-19 victims to be submitted today

The committee of experts appointed to examine methods for disposal of Covid-19 victims is expected to hand over their final report to the Health Ministry today (30).

Director-General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said the committee has informed that its report has been finalized.

A nine-member committee of experts headed by Professor Jennifer Perera was appointed by the Health Ministry after the Muslim community raised concerns over cremation of Covid-19 victims, stressing that it is against the dictates of their faith.

Remains of Covid-19 victims will continue to be cremated until a final decision is reached after studying the committee report, Dr Gunawardena said further.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Ms Hanaa Singer has also written to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, reiterating the concerns of the United Nations with the existing Health Ministry guidelines, which stipulate cremation as the only method for the disposal of bodies suspected of COVID-19 infection.

In the meantime, Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara recently said a report on two locations having deep water table was submitted to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Accordingly, the area of Marichchikattu in Mannar and Eragama in Eastern Province have been identified as locations with deep water table.