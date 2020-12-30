Three tourists from Ukraine test Covid-19 positive

December 30, 2020   12:28 pm

Three tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka from Ukraine have tested positive for Covid-19 virus, says the Ministry of Health.

They were among the Ukrainian tourists who arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) yesterday (December 29).

A flight had departed from Kyiv, Ukraine, with 204 tourists and 9 crew members on board.

In addition, 180 more Ukrainian tourists reached Sri Lanka on Monday (28), and all of them had undergone PCR testing upon arrival.

They were directed to selected hotels in Koggala and Bentota.

