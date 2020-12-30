Ethical Committee of Rajarata Uni. approves Dhammika Bandaras anti-Covid tonic

December 30, 2020   02:34 pm

The Ethical Committee of the University of Rajarata has granted the approval to anti-Coronavirus herbal syrup manufactured by Dhammika Bandara from Kegalle.

Secretary to the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine announced this today (30).

Last week, Minister Ramesh Pathirana announced that the pharmacology unit of the Department of Ayurveda had given approval to the anti-Coronavirus syrup produced by Dhammika Bandara.

