Ex-MP Abdullah Maharoof further remanded

-

The two suspects including former MP Abdullah Maharoof, who were arrested over the misuse of vehicles belonging to Lanka Sathosa during the 2015-2019 period, have been further remanded until the 06th of January 2021.

The order was delivered by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up earlier today (December 30).

During previous proceedings, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that, according to the information which came to light during investigations, former MP Maharoof – the first suspect in the case – had misused three vehicles rented by Lanka Sathosa.

Monthly rent of Rs 195,000 was reportedly paid for each vehicle and thereby, the suspect has misappropriated nearly Rs 1.2 million through the illegal use of the three vehicles.

Investigations have further uncovered that the former deputy minister is a member of MP Rishad Bathiudeen’s political party.

Former All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) MP and former Deputy Minister Maharoof was arrested by the CID on December 14 while in Kinniya.

A man named Farook Mohamed Aslam, identified as a resident of Matale, was also placed under police custody along with the ex-lawmaker.

The CID had launched investigations based on a complaint made by the Lanka Sathosa.