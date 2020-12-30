Sri Lanka confirms 354 new Covid-19 infections

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 42,417 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 354 fresh cases have been detected within the day so far.

Reportedly, the newly-identified cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 34,623 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus, while 7,599 of them are still under medical care.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 195 fatalities due to the virus outbreak.