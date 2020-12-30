Prof. Lalith Gamage appointed new chairman of ICTA

-

Prof. Lalith Gamage has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Information & Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA).

He is preceded by Jayantha De Silva, who will be leaving as the Secretary to the newly created Ministry of Technology. Prof. Gamage is scheduled to assume office on January 01, 2021.

Professor Lalith Gamage was the chief architect in establishing the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) in 1999 and is currently holding the position of its Vice Chancellor and CEO.

He has contributed to promoting the IT industry and served the government of Sri Lanka as the Chairman of Lanka Software Foundation (LSF), Chairman of Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT), Chairman of the ICT Cluster and the Executive Director of Trade Information Network of Sri Lanka Export Development Board. Prof. Gamage also took the lead in establishing Sri Lanka’s first technology incubator, Conceptnursery which has produced a large number of successful technology companies.

At the time of his appointment, he has been he is serving as a Board Member of Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity project.

Prof. Gamage is an Advisory Board Member of Sri Lanka Association of Software and Service Companies (SLASSCOM) and is the Founding President of Sri Lanka Association of Non-State Higher Education Institutes (SLANSHEI).

Professor Gamage is an Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering graduate from the University of Moratuwa and holds a PhD from the University of British Columbia, Canada, where he is also an Affiliate Professor. In 2000 he won The Outstanding Young Person of the year (TOYP) award for Academic Leadership.