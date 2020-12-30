-

Director-General of Health Services says four new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of fatalities to 199.

One of the victims was identified as a 72-year-old man from Batticaloa. He died of Covid-19 pneumonia and meningitis while receiving treatment at Batticaloa Teaching Hospital today (30).

A 70-year-old woman who was residing in Colombo 10 meanwhile passed away yesterday (29). She was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was cited as severe infection in the liver and shock triggered by blood infection due to Covid-19 virus.

A man, aged 50 years, fell victim to the virus yesterday (29) after he was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital upon testing positive. The cause of death was recorded as severe kidney infection exacerbated by Covid-19 virus and heart disease along with high blood pressure. The victim was identified as a resident of Kolonnawa area.

In the meantime, a 66-year-old man from Colombo 15 passed away on admission to Colombo National Hospital yesterday (29). He was suffering from Covid-19 infection and diabetes, according to reports.