The first sitting of the ninth parliament for the year 2021 has been scheduled from the 05th to 08th of January, says the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake.

Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan, took the decision when it convened yesterday (30).

It was further decided to allow media persons to enter the parliament for media coverage from the 5th of January next year, subject to healthcare procedures provided by the health sector to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The parliament will accordingly convene between 10.00 am and 4.30 pm from the 05th to 07th of January. However, on the 08th of January, the parliament is set to convene between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm.

Debate on the Adjournment Motion moved by the Government will be held from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm on the 05th and 07th of January.

Debate on the Adjournment Motion moved by the Opposition is meanwhile scheduled for the 06th of January.

Questions for oral answers will be taken up on the 8th of January from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Four Bills including Amendments to the Shop and Office Employees Act will be debated on the 5th of January.

Three Bills including the Amendments to the Minimum Wages Act have been scheduled for the 06th of January.

In addition, second reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill and 10 regulations including airport taxes are scheduled for the following day.

Secretary-General further stated that time has been allotted to direct questions to the Prime Minister on the 6th of January between 10.00 am and 10.0 am.