Three more Ukrainian tourists positive for Covid-19

December 31, 2020   08:28 am

Three more tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka from Ukraine have tested positive for Covid-19 virus, says the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, the total number of Ukrainian tourists infected with the virus now stands at 06, according to reports.

A flight carrying 180 tourists from Ukraine arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) on Monday (28).

A second flight touched down the following day, with 204 tourists and 9 crew members on board.

All tourists were directed to PCR testing upon arrival.

