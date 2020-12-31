Five COVID-19 infected prison inmates escape from treatment center

-

Five prison inmates receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Gallella Treatment Center in Polonnaruwa have escaped.

The inmates in question had been transferred to the Gallella Treatment Center from the Negombo Prison upon testing positive for coronavirus infection.

The escaped inmates are aged 22, 23, 26, 32, and 52 years and are drug addicts, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Sri Lanka Police and Army have launched a special operation to capture the escaped prisoners.

Any information about the escaped suspects can be relayed to the following contact numbers:

Headquarters Police Investigations Polonnaruwa - 0718 591 233/119