Kattankudy Divisional Secretary area isolated

Kattankudy Divisional Secretariat area has been isolated with effect from today (31), says the Batticaloa District Government Agent/District Secretary K. Karunakaran.

A total of 26 persons were tested positive in 549 rapid antigen tests carried out on employees and owners of business establishments in Batticaloa town yesterday (30).

Twenty-three of the virus-infected persons were identified as residents of Kattankudy area.

Thereby, in a bid to prevent the further spread of the virus, Kattankudy DS area has been declared as isolated. In all, the area has detected 50 positive cases so far.