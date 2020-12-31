Sergeant on patrol duty injured in knife attack

-

A police sergeant on patrol duty has been injured with a sharp weapon at the Mahawa Town last night (December 30).

Reportedly, two officers on patrol had interrogated a group of people at around 11 pm last night when a person in the group had attacked one of the officers with a sharp object.

The Sergeant critically injured in the incident has been admitted into the Mahawa Hospital before being transferred to the Nikaweratiya Hospital for further treatment.

He has been subjected to surgery over the injuries.

Four suspects involved in the incident have been identified and the Mahawa Police has apprehended the person who attacked the sergeant and the knife used in the attack.

A team of police officers has been deployed to arrest the remaining two suspects.

The Inspector at the Mahawa Police Headquarters is carrying out further investigations into the matter.